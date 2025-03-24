Mark Henry’s strong words for Hulk Hogan (video), WWE try outs, Chelsea Green note

– PROGRESS Wrestling stars Luke Jacobs, Man Like Dereiss and Rhio are all having try outs with WWE.

Luke Jacobs was part of the security between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany alongside his tag team partner Ethan Allen.

Jacobs has bee the PROGRESS World Champion since defeating Indy star Kid Lykos last year.

– Chelsea Green has hit 100 days as WWE Women’s United States Champion!

– In the immortal words of the Iron Sheik… f*** Hulk Hogan”

"In the great words of Iron Shiek.. fck Hulk Hogan!" – Mark Henry pic.twitter.com/I06jHlBrll — Stephanie Hypes (@StephanieHypes) March 24, 2025

Mark Henry was a DJ at an event called Sweet Chin Disco in UK and after the fans booed Hogan’s theme he got on the Mike and said Sheik’s famous phrase.

