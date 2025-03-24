Logan, Jake Paul Open Up on Getting Nina, Jutta on Board for New Reality TV Show

Logan and Jake Paul made a name for themselves documenting their lives for millions of fans, but they’re now peeling the curtain back even more in a new reality TV show … and they tell TMZ Sports viewers will see them in a way they’ve never shown the world — until now.

The Paul Bros’ Max Original series, “Paul American,” is slated to hit the platform on Thursday … and we chatted with the two sensations about what the process was like for them leading up to the big premiere.

While they have no shortage of experience in front of the camera, Logan and Jake admitted it was a struggle to give up control over their content to someone else.

“I think the biggest thing is, like, in the vlogs, you kind of stop filming when it’s the moments that get serious in our serious life,” Jake said. “With reality TV, those are the moments where you keep filming and then you put it out there.”

“So, I think everyone in the family had to get used to all of the madness being out there and the drama that comes with it within the family.”

“I think it’s been pretty crazy and caused a lot of family issues, but here we are. March 27, it’s gonna be great!!”

Logan shared a similar take … adding, “It was intimate and it felt a little invasive at first.”

“When you’re filming a reality show, what makes it good is the ability to be vulnerable and sometimes it’s not easy to do that with 10 extra people in the room who are essentially like strangers at first with big cameras pointing in your face.”

“But it’s what we signed up for and we put entertainment first, kind of over our own best interests and I think we have a really, really good product.”

Not only have the Pauls found success in every venture they’ve pursued, their personal lives have reached new heights recently, too — 29-year-old Logan is engaged to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model Nina Agdal and the two welcomed a child together last year … while Jake, 28, is in a relationship with world champion speed skater Jutta Leerdam.

Naturally, their romances are featured heavily in the show … but Logan said some serious discussions were required first.

“[It was] not easy and I don’t know if they’re like, still fully on board,” he said. “Which is a shame because they’re both just so great. We have such amazing partners that, like, I want to show off Nina to the world and I convinced her to do the show and I’m glad I did because, obviously, she’s an integral part of my life. She’s like, half of my life and now there’s one more of us in my daughter, which is literally born on reality TV, which is crazy.”

“But we got the ladies on board and truthfully, it’s part of why this show is even being made because it’s a side of our lives — our love lives — that the internet has never seen before.”

Even Logan was surprised by what the cameras captured … especially how Jake interacts with his girlfriend.

“As his brother, it’s crazy to see what Jake Paul in love looks like and I think people are going to be shocked by it.”

As for their promo that duped fans into thinking a boxing match was going down … we asked what a Paul vs. Paul bout would result in financially — and there’s more on that in episode one.

The project goes live in just a few days … and the Logang and Paulers — and any fans of entertainment, for that matter — are surely in for a treat

