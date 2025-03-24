Goldberg sees one factor that could hold Breakker back, likely IC title match for Wrestlemania

– While speaking on the Ariel Helwani Show, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg spoke about Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker and stated one factor that he believes will hold Breakker back.

He said: “His only limitation is his height. That’s it. There ain’t nothing in the world that can stop him. Unless he can grow eight inches taller, that’s the only thing in the world that can stop that kid. That’s a formidable resume right there. That kid deserve everything. The sky is the limit for him. To be compared to his 4.3 40-yard dash and delivering his spear, I’ll take that.”

– Speaking of Breakker, Bron is expected to defend the IC Championship in a Fatal 4 Way at WrestleMania 41, according to Fightful. It was noted that the plan is for Breakker to defend the title against Penta, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio in Las Vegas at WrestleMania 41

