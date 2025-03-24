Fred Ottman (Typhoon) comments on the WWE hall of fame honor

A ferocious tag team of size and agility. Truly unsung heroes of their generation’s tag-team division. The Natural Disasters take their rightful home as members of the 2025 #WWEHOF class. pic.twitter.com/r5LklIcodf — Triple H (@TripleH) March 24, 2025

Fred Ottman (Typhoon) has reacted to the news that The Natural Disasters will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2025:

“I want to thank all the well wishers that have got on board, we are officially by the WWE being brought into the Hall of Fame. I want to thank everybody, I wish my partner was here. He’s my brother from another mother that’s what I tell everybody when we talk about him. His family, I wish them nothing but greatness and I look forward to seeing them at WrestleMania…

“…God bless you all and thanks again for all the well wishes out there. I hope to see you there at WrestleMania.”

(Fred Ottman via Facebook)

