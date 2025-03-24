Bully Ray comments on the WWE hall of fame situation

Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on the WWE Hall of Fame situation involving AEW, Tony Khan, Sting, and Lex Luger, emphasizing the importance of doing the right thing. He stated, “If Tony Khan can find the strength to forgive whatever has happened with the WWE in the past, just to allow Sting to be there, that’s going to be an incredible moment for Sting and Luger, and for fans all over the world.”

He highlighted how such a decision would not only benefit the wrestlers and fans but also reflect positively on Tony Khan himself. “But Tony Khan can also hold his head high, knowing that he did the right thing. And in this industry, where the right thing is done so infrequently, I’m a big believer in always doing the right thing.”

Bully Ray further expressed his personal philosophy on integrity in the wrestling business, adding, “That’s why I consider myself a 1%. Always do right.” He then shared a bold analogy about honesty in decision-making, saying, “If you’re going to…you don’t have to stab somebody in the back. You can stab them in the heart, just so they know you’re the one that did it.”

In conclusion, he reiterated that this moment provides Tony Khan with a unique opportunity to make a meaningful impact. “So I do think this is an opportunity for Tony to look really [good], but that looking really good would just be doing the right thing on a human level.” His comments underline the significance of putting personal differences aside for the greater good of the industry and its fans.

Source: Busted Open Radio

