Former WWE and WCW star Brian Adams (Crush) has officially been signed to a Legends deal.

Adams sadly passed away back in 2007, but his son Royce revealed the the company reached out to him and his family in order to get a deal done.

“This guy tells me, “Yeah, I’m with the WWE. We’re trying to reach out to the family, the owners of Crush’s estate.” I’m like, okay, this is Royce, his son.

They reached out to me and my mom, and we agreed to sign the contract.”

(Source: Royce Adams via Power & Glory)

