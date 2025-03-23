WWE Road to Wrestlemania Live / Nottingham, England / Sunday, March 23, 2025

The Complete Results from Motorpoint Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton.

Rey Mysterio defeats Finn Balor using the 619 and springboard splash pinfall.

WWE Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green (with Alba Fyre) defeats Michin using the Unprettier and pinfall.

Andrade defeats Carmelo Hayes via pinfall.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker defeats Sheamus via Spear and pinfall.

Braun Strowman and Jimmy Uso defeat Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu. Uso pins Tonga using the Uso Splash and pinfall.

Intermission.

WWE World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders: Erik and Ivar defeat The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods via pinfall.

Charlotte Flair defeats Piper Niven (with Alba Fyre) via the Figure 8 and tap out.

Main Event: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and CM Punk defeat WWE World Champion GUNTHER and Solo Sikoa.

Thanks to @Amanda_1979Xx and to @Chris_kp1 in Attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

