Wrestlemania 39 match finish changed, plus notes on Willie Mack, Fenix and Penta, today’s birthdays

– Those we spoke to don’t expect Rey Fenix or Penta to speak about AEW, at least for a little while, according to Fightful. Penta told numerous people he didn’t want to talk about the matter at several recent media events.

– “The Demon” Finn Balor was originally planned by WWE creative to beat Edge at WrestleMania 39 inside Hell in a Cell, Fightful Select has exclusively learned. Edge was reportedly eager to put over Balor, but Vince McMahon heavily pushed for Copeland to win instead.

– Willie Mack claims his Six-Star Frog Splash is better than Rob Van Dam’s Five-Star Frog Splash because he’s “Big and Black.” In an interview with RJ City, Mack jokingly challenges the star rating system, blaming wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer for its inconsistency and insisting his move deserves six stars.

Source: Hey! (EW)

– Happy Birthday to Tomko, Slam Master J, Kevin Northcutt and Midajah.

– On this date 24 years ago, the WWF announced that they had purchased WCW, in a historic acquisition.

