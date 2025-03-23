Ted DiBiase puts over WWE Women’s division, Jake Paul engaged

– While speaking at the For The Love of Wrestling convention, WWE Hall of Famer Ted Dibiase suggested that WWE Women’s division is currently better than the Men’s.

He said “My issue with today’s wrestling is if I watch the girls’ division of WWE, they put on a better show and better matches than the guys. Ted DiBiase attributed much of the women’s division’s success to veteran wrestler and coach Fit Finlay, whom he credited for mentoring the division and shaping its competitive edge. “And I can tell you why, Fit Finlay is the guy who’s their coach, he’s the guy who’s mentoring them. I don’t know who’s running the men’s division, but they might need to be shot.”

– Jake Paul and speedskating champion Jutta Leerdam announced their engagement on social media, sharing a photo of Jake proposing on a balcony. The couple, dressed in matching white outfits, expressed their excitement about spending forever together.

Jake Paul is engaged to speedskater Jutta Leerdam ❤️ (via juttaleerdam/TT) pic.twitter.com/h7HZu1K3kA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 22, 2025

