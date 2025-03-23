Saraya doesn’t see a spot for herself at the moment

Saraya recently addressed her wrestling future, explaining that while she still loves the industry, she doesn’t see a spot for herself at the moment. She acknowledged that others are currently thriving in their roles, saying, “I mean, I feel like at this age and time, there isn’t really a spot for me right now. I feel like everybody’s got their own thing.”

Despite this, Saraya made it clear that she isn’t done with wrestling altogether. She reassured fans that she will eventually return, stating, “Eventually…I love wrestling, I will be back at work at some point.” However, for now, she believes her presence isn’t necessary, adding, “But right now, it’s good. They don’t need me. They don’t need me.”

Her comments suggest that while she remains passionate about wrestling, she’s content with taking a step back for the time being, allowing others to shine in the spotlight.

Source: Lightweights Podcast with Joe Vulpis

