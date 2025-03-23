Mark Henry signs WWE Legends deal

Former WWE World Heavyweight champion Mark Henry announced that he signed a WWE Legends deal, his first one in four years as he was previously under a deal with All Elite Wrestling.

At a Sweet Chin Disco event where he was DJing in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Henry took the mic and said, “Today I’m announcing that just about 30 minutes ago, I signed a nostalgia deal with WWE.”

The World’s Strongest Man appeared on a couple of WWE TV shows in the Summer of last year. His son, Jacob, also signed a WWE NIL contract.

Henry worked for AEW between 2021 and 2024 and left the company in May, opting not to renew his contract.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

