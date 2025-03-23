Lex Luger says he has a great relationship with Hulk Hogan, plus Paul Heyman and Sheamus notes

Mar 23, 2025 - by James Walsh

– During a recent edition of his “Lex Expressed” podcast, Lex Luger commented on his current relationship with Hulk Hogan, the comparisons between them, and more.

On comparisons to Hulk Hogan: “Other people mentioned that all the time. But there will only ever be, in my mind then and now, one Hulk Hogan. I never felt in competition, or wanted to emulate or follow in his footsteps, or be the next Hulk Hogan. Cause I always felt there would never be another Hulk Hogan. I just wanted to be the best Lex Luger I could be with my character. So I never felt any pressure. A lot of the fans mentioned that, but my thought process never went there at all.”

On his relationship with Hogan: “We have a great relationship. It’s been special… there’s always been a mutual respect. All our interactions are positive. I’m very fond of Hulkster, and I’ll always be thankful to him for the work he did with me. Our relationship, to this day, is fantastic.”

