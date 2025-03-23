Kurt Angle comments on Gable Stevenson’s shock wrestling loss, Rhea Ripley shows off new tattoo

– Kurt Angle comments on former WWE talent Gable Stevenson’s shock wrestling loss at the 2025 NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Championships in Philadelphia.

Congrats to Wyatt Hendrickson of Oklahoma State for doing the impossible…. by beating Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Stevenson of the U of Minnesota at the 2025 NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Championships in Philadelphia. This could very well be the biggest upset since Dan Gable lost… — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) March 23, 2025

– Rhea Ripley has shown off her brand new tattoo tribute to her dog and Art the Clown from the Terrifier movie series.

Rhea Ripley showing off her newest tattoo via her Instagram Amazing new tattoo of Bella! #RheaRipley #WWE pic.twitter.com/Ut4wBFeN1j — ✰ ✰ (@ariloveswwe) March 22, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

