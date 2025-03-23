Independent wrestler Artist Artest dies at indy show

Independent wrestler Artist Artest collapsed at an XVW event on Saturday night, which resulted in the show being stopped.

The promotion later took to Facebook to announce that Artest has sadly passed away.

Artest, whose real name is Graham Michael, was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

You can check out the official statement from XVW below:

“It is with great sadness that I have the duty to inform the fans of XVW That After Collapsing Tonight At XVW, And being rushed to the hospital… Artist Artest has passed away . We Wish To Send Our condolences to his family, friends and fans . Our Staff Worked Tirelessly To Keep Him alive until the medics arrived. We Will Pause Activities In Remembrance of The Life of Artest. Rest in peace champ.”

