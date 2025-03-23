Eric Bischoff suggested WrestleMania booking, Karmen Petrovic booked for Bloodsport

– Eric Bischoff says he would have John Cena beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 then lose the title to Rock setting up Rock vs. Cody next year.

“You haven’t even got on a plane to go to Vegas and your next year is already booked.”

(source: 83 Weeks)

– WWE’s Karmen Petrovic is set to make her return to Bloodsport.

She had an incredible Bloodsport debut, using her karate champion skills to land a lighting like KO. Now looking again to step in to the hardest hitting event all of Professional Wrestling, put her shin to someone's chin, and once again stand alone as the victor. Karmen… pic.twitter.com/xXiTR1jVlL — (@JoshLBarnett) March 24, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

