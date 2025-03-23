Eric Bischoff suggested WrestleMania booking, Karmen Petrovic booked for Bloodsport

Mar 23, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Eric Bischoff says he would have John Cena beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 then lose the title to Rock setting up Rock vs. Cody next year.

“You haven’t even got on a plane to go to Vegas and your next year is already booked.”

(source: 83 Weeks)

– WWE’s Karmen Petrovic is set to make her return to Bloodsport.

