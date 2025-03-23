Eric Bischoff is proud of his 38 years in the wrestling business

Eric Bischoff announces he’s officially done in the business after 38 years.

“I realize now that there is nothing I could do in professional wrestling that’s ever going to bring me fulfillment. It’s just not, because I’ve done it, and I’m proud of what I’ve done.

I just don’t have that desire to focus on that business any longer for Vince or anybody else. I’m just not that interested to commit that much to that industry.

As much as I respect it and am grateful for it, that period of my life is in the rear view mirror and I enjoy every time I look in the rear view mirror and see it.”

(Source: 83 Weeks)

