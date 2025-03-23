Date and location announced for ROH Supercard of Honor, Mercedes Mone reaches a milestone

– It has been announced ROH Supercard of Honor has just been announced for Friday, May 2 at Adrian Phillips Theater Broadwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Tickets go on sale Monday, March 31.

– TBS Champion Mercedes Moné has now exceeded 300 days as the champion. Mercedes has been providing the AEW Women’s division with a remarkable resurgence and is seemingly enjoying the direction. Mercedes broke the record for the longest women’s match in AEW at Full Gear, setting the mark for the longest AEW women’s contest in history, with a duration of over 19 minutes and 23 seconds.

