Bill Mercer passes away

Mar 23, 2025 - by James Walsh

Sad news to report as the voice of World Class Championship Wrestling Bill Mercer has died at the age of 99.

Mercer was around pro wrestling for many decades but is perhaps best remembered as the mainstay voice of WCCW in their hottest period of the mid 1980’s calling almost all of the Von Erich and Freebird matches amongst others.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Leila Grey

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal