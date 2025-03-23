Bill Mercer passes away

Sad news to report as the voice of World Class Championship Wrestling Bill Mercer has died at the age of 99.

Mercer was around pro wrestling for many decades but is perhaps best remembered as the mainstay voice of WCCW in their hottest period of the mid 1980’s calling almost all of the Von Erich and Freebird matches amongst others.

Saddened to hear of the end of the journey at 99 for the fabulous Bill Mercer. Truly the Godfather of DFW sports broadcasting, a national treasure, mentor, teacher, story teller & friend. Race well run old friend. May his memory be for a blessing pic.twitter.com/tZsEnjH2Wr — Brad Sham (@Boys_Vox) March 23, 2025

Tribute to Bill Mercer at the North Texas Game. pic.twitter.com/jzWwrAu3nE — Lance peterson (@SMUheavyweight) March 23, 2025

