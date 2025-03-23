Adam Pearce makes Raw announcements for tomorrow (video), Bayley appearance in Glasgow
– Announcements for Raw tomorrow:
#WWERaw GM @ScrapDaddyAP has your OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENTS ahead of #RawOnNetflix tomorrow at a special start time of 4PM ET/1PM PT!
March 23, 2025
* Bron Breakker set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Penta on tomorrow’s RAW.
– Bayley appearance:
Glasgow, here's your chance to meet The Role Model @itsBayleyWWE ahead of #WWERaw TOMORROW at @SmythsToysUK!
March 23, 2025