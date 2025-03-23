Abdullah The Butcher, Baron Corbin, and Hikuleo updates

– Abdullah The Butcher is now able to dress himself and get up from his wheelchair, all thanks to Diamond Dallas Page. After a close call with a bleeding ulcer months ago, Abdullah says he’s feeling and moving much better. He also shared that he was facing homelessness but has found a place to live with the support of Chris Jericho and other important people in his life.

– Huge congratulations to former WWE star Bishop Dyer (Baron Corbin) on earning a gold medal at the 2025 Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championships.

– Hikuleo has been training in Orlando. The decision has simply been made not to use him in NXT at this time.

(Source: The Wrestling Observer)

