Zelina Vega suffers a wardrobe malfunction, Supercard of Honor PPV update

Mar 22, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– PWInsider reports that Tony Khan and Ring of Honor have chosen not to hold the Supercard of Honor PPV show during WrestleMania weekend this year.

– Zelina Vega suffered a wardrobe malfunction last night:

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Mariah May

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal