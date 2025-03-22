Zelina Vega suffers a wardrobe malfunction, Supercard of Honor PPV update

– PWInsider reports that Tony Khan and Ring of Honor have chosen not to hold the Supercard of Honor PPV show during WrestleMania weekend this year.

– Zelina Vega suffered a wardrobe malfunction last night:

Sorry WWE, but you were a bit slow today when you cut the feed to save Zelina’s wardrobe malfunction from hitting the airwaves on @FNSmackdown , as you can see below:#freethenippples #WWEWardrobeMalfunction#Yougottabeqickbaby pic.twitter.com/JNpPxirVF3 — Brian (@Th3_Outsider) March 22, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

