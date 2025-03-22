WWE’s Megan Morant gives birth to first child

WWE broadcaster Megan Morant revealed in a post on social media that she gave birth to her first child.

“I already love being a mom,” Morant wrote, adding a photo pushing a stroller.

Morant, who has been working for WWE since 2021, is currently co-hosting the Raw Recap podcast with Sam Roberts. She previously was a backstage interviewer and host of post-show broadcasts and also anchored The Bump.

She did not reveal the gender of the baby or the name.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

