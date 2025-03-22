WWE star requests time off TV, boxing legend passes away, and today’s birthdays

– Fightful Select have issued an update on Select Answers about where Zayn is, noting that he had requested time off from TV. It isn’t known if this is connected to the holy month of Ramadan, which is stretched over March, though it is stated that the travel during the European tour could be a contributing factor to Zayn wanting some time off. On his social media, Zayn showed that during his time off he and his wife went on a double date with actor and WWE fan Keiran Culkin and his wife Jazz Charton.

– Boxing legend George Foreman has passed away aged 76:

– Happy Birthday to Bea Priestley/Blair Davenport, Beau Beverly, Eddie Dennis, Momo Watanabe & Hisashi Shinma today.

