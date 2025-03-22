WWE Road to Wrestlemania Live Results / Belfast, N.I. / Sat Mar 22, 2025
The Complete Results from the SSE Arena:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton
Rey Mysterio defeats Finn Balor with the 619 and pinfall
Charlotte Flair defeats Piper Niven (with Alba Fyre) using the Natural Selection and Figure 8 for a submission
WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker defeats Sheamus with the Spear and pinfall
WWE Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green (with Alba Fyre) defeats Michin using the Unprettier and pinfall
WWE World Champion GUNTHER vs CM Punk Goes to a No Contest after both men are Counted Out of the Ring. Punk returns to the ring after the decision to put GUNTHER in the GTS. GUNTHER retains the World Championship.
Intermission
WWE World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) defeat The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) via pinfall
Andrade defeats Carmelo Hayes via pinfall
Braun Strowman and Jimmy Uso defeat Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu with the pinfall on Tonga
Main Event: Cage Match: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Solo Sikoa when he escapes the cage
Thanks to @wdfan1189 and @Jwsh_CFC in Attendance
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM