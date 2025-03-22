WWE Road to Wrestlemania Live Results / Belfast, N.I. / Sat Mar 22, 2025

The Complete Results from the SSE Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton

Rey Mysterio defeats Finn Balor with the 619 and pinfall

Charlotte Flair defeats Piper Niven (with Alba Fyre) using the Natural Selection and Figure 8 for a submission

WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker defeats Sheamus with the Spear and pinfall

WWE Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green (with Alba Fyre) defeats Michin using the Unprettier and pinfall

WWE World Champion GUNTHER vs CM Punk Goes to a No Contest after both men are Counted Out of the Ring. Punk returns to the ring after the decision to put GUNTHER in the GTS. GUNTHER retains the World Championship.

Intermission

WWE World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) defeat The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) via pinfall

Andrade defeats Carmelo Hayes via pinfall

Braun Strowman and Jimmy Uso defeat Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu with the pinfall on Tonga

Main Event: Cage Match: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Solo Sikoa when he escapes the cage

Thanks to @wdfan1189 and @Jwsh_CFC in Attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

