Update on the The Wyatt Sicks TV return, MLW moving event to a larger venue

– Fightful Select is reporting that AWOL faction The Wyatt Sicks “appear to be on the road back” soon, but there’s no definitive timeline for Uncle Howdy and gang to launch their return on WWE television as things stand.

However, a mysterious injury to leader Bo Dallas (Howdy) forced WWE to tweak any plans they did have for the stable following their leap from Raw to SmackDown in the Draft-add on ‘Transfer Window’ on 13 January 2025.

Clearly, Triple H and other members of WWE’s creative team didn’t think there was much point in re-introducing the faction on SmackDown without its leader. After all, Uncle Howdy’s tribute to fallen brother Bray Wyatt is pretty much the entire gimmick at this stage.

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has moved Battle Riot VII to a larger venue, Thunder Studios Arena in Long Beach, CA, due to high demand. The event is set for Saturday, April 5. New tickets go on sale March 26 at 10 PM PT on MLWLA.com, and tickets for the original venue (Commerce Casino) will still be valid.

! Due to overwhelming demand from West Coast MLW fans, Thunder Studios Arena will now be the host of MLW Battle Riot VII in Long Beach, CA on Saturday, April 5! New tickets will go on sale March 26 at 10 PM PT, exclusively at… pic.twitter.com/w9B3r8dUzV — MLW (@MLW) March 21, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

