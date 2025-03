Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins will compete in a triple threat match at Wrestlemania 41 in Vegas.

All three of these men have dominated our industry…

They have had historic reigns as WWE Champion…

…and they all cannot wait to beat the other on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

— Triple H (@TripleH) March 22, 2025