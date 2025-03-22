Rob Van Dam eyes an NXT star he’d like to manager, Noelle Foley removes her breast implants

– Rob Van Dam says he would love to return to the company and be NXT Star Kelani Jordan’s manager.

“Kelani Jordan. I’m on board. We did a really cool little backstage vignette in November or December when I was at NXT for a second. I don’t think many people realize how cool it was. We both did the splits across the chairs, facing each other. So that’s my answer…I would love to be her manager.”

(source: RVD via B4 The Bell)

– Noelle Foley, Mick’s daughter, announced:

SURPRISE!!! I got my breast implants removed!!! ‍♀️ Before anybody starts saying bUt wWhHyYy❓❓, LET ME TALK TO YA! I got them removed entirely for my health. As most of you know, my health has been through the wringer these past 5 years from my head/neck injury, so I decided I needed to put my overall health as my top priority so my body can perform/heal at an optimal level… and that meant getting these toxic silicone bags out of my body, amongst a ton of other lifestyle changes. When you’ve tried every treatment imaginable and even doctors run out of answers, you need to think outside of the box… like EXTREMELY outside of the box I definitely wouldn’t call my implant removal a “treatment” per se, but more so a way to repair the body on a cellular level to have the best chance of recovery from my previous injuries. I spent two years thinking and researching in depth about this, so it’s not like this was an easy overnight decision. I definitely plan on making another post diving much deeper into this and talking about the science involved because I know this may sound a little crazy, but at the end of the day, you just have to listen to your gut. P.S. I got them removed over a year and a half ago, I just never got around to posting about it, but now ya know P.P.S. if anyone has anything mean or rude to say, you go bye bye

