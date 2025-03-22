Rico Suave passes away
– The Cauliflower Alley Club announced:
The CAC is saddened to hear the passing of Rico Suave at the age of 54. Suave was a prominent figure in the World Wrestling Council. As always, we extend our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and fans worldwide. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/P5SuQz6YUD
— Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) March 21, 2025
In WWC with Kevin Quinn & Rico Suave, 1995. Rico was our manager as we wrestled some of the greats of Puerto Rico; Invader #1, Huracan Castillo Jr, Pulgarcito, La Ley, & more. Rico helped two young foreigners acclimate to the Puerto Rican wrestling scene. Rest in Peace, Julio. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6y2rSo5KJr
— Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) March 21, 2025
RIP MR. Hardcore Rico Suave pic.twitter.com/b2Md5vNprv
— adolfo tapia ibarra (@laparktapia) March 22, 2025