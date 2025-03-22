Rico Suave passes away

– The Cauliflower Alley Club announced:

The CAC is saddened to hear the passing of Rico Suave at the age of 54. Suave was a prominent figure in the World Wrestling Council. As always, we extend our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and fans worldwide. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/P5SuQz6YUD

— Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) March 21, 2025