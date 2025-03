Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41 is officially set.

We’ve seen an even more determined and vicious @FightOwensFight…

…and a return to form for @RandyOrton.

There is only one place left for them to fight…#WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/gQwttbBnOA

— Triple H (@TripleH) March 22, 2025