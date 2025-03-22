NXT Live Results / Bartow, Fl / Sat Mar 22, 2025

The Complete Results from the Bartow Armory:

Lola Vice defeats Lainey Reid

Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura defeat Gallus: Wolfgang and Mark Coffey

Jasper Troy defeats Javier Bernal

Meta-Four: Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend defeat Nikkita Lyons and Arianna Grace

Karmen Petrovic defeats Brinley Reece

The Family: Tony D’Angelo / Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo defeat The Culling: Brooks Jensen / Niko Vance

Izzi Dame defeats Adriana Rizzo

NXT North American Champion Shawn Spears defeats Gallus’ Joe Coffey with help from The Culling

Promo with NXT General Manager Ava, Cora Jade and Guilia

Main Event: Ridge Holland / Ethan Page / Eddy Thorpe defeat Trick Williams / Oro Mensah / Je’Von Evans

Thanks to @DarthMikeRises and @ChoopPoop in Attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

