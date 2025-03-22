NXT Live Results / Bartow, Fl / Sat Mar 22, 2025
The Complete Results from the Bartow Armory:
Lola Vice defeats Lainey Reid
Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura defeat Gallus: Wolfgang and Mark Coffey
Jasper Troy defeats Javier Bernal
Meta-Four: Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend defeat Nikkita Lyons and Arianna Grace
Karmen Petrovic defeats Brinley Reece
The Family: Tony D’Angelo / Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo defeat The Culling: Brooks Jensen / Niko Vance
Izzi Dame defeats Adriana Rizzo
NXT North American Champion Shawn Spears defeats Gallus’ Joe Coffey with help from The Culling
Promo with NXT General Manager Ava, Cora Jade and Guilia
Main Event: Ridge Holland / Ethan Page / Eddy Thorpe defeat Trick Williams / Oro Mensah / Je’Von Evans
