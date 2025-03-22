McIntyre at UFC London (photo), Cary Silkin thanks Homicide, plus Mark Henry and Jim Cornette notes

– Tony Schiavone says Jim Cornette deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame…

While speaking on the latest episode of What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone was asked why Jim Cornette hasn’t been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Schiavone called Cornette’s lack of a Hall of Fame induction “silly” and stated that Cornette deserves to be in it, saying,

“Darren Staley says, ‘When will Corny get in as Jim Cornette?’ Why isn’t he in there now? I think that’s silly. He should be in there.

– Mark Henry has announced he has signed a new WWE Legends deal.

(Source: Ringside Collectibles)

– Drew McIntyre in the house for UFC London.

– Cary Silkin via X:

Thank you Homicide for all your contributions to Pro Wrestling as well ss ⁦@ringofhonor⁩! !!

⁦@MikePWInsider⁩ ⁦@davidlagreca1⁩ pic.twitter.com/FHHI6CenDd — Cary Silkin (@rohcary) March 22, 2025

