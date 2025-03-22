Hulk Hogan on George Foreman’s passing, Eric Bischoff on John Cena’s heel promo

– Hulk Hogan via Facebook:

Rest In Peace my brother in Christ.

For over 40 years George showed me nothing but love and friendship. He was the true example of what a Christian and a champion should be. He loved everyone and instantly forgave anyone, even his fiercest enemies. I will miss you my friend. See you down the road. Only love. Hulk Hogan.

– Eric Bischoff says WWE ultimately failed with John Cena’s heel turn and his promo on RAW.

“It was exciting…John Cena’s turning heel. Oh, the potential. But there wasn’t anything dramatic about it other than the fact that he turned heel. It was interesting. I did see the clip of his promo. I didn’t see it live. I saw the clip of it.

It was okay. I mean, the delivery was great but just the message was kind of weak for that moment.”

(Source: Bischoff via 83 Weeks)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

