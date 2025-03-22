Glenn “Kane” Jacobs challenges Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to a wrestling match

Knox County Mayor and former WWE champion Glenn “Kane” Jacobs has challenged Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to a wrestling match for charity.

The challenge came after Walz, who ran for Vice President in the last U.S. elections, said he could “kick most Trump supporters’ ass.”

Jacobs answered the challenge and in a post on X suggested to Walz to put their money where their mouth is.

“We’ll split the gate 50/50 between our chosen organizations. I’ll kick things off myself with a $10,000 donation. What do you say,” the former WWE champion wrote.

Walz did not respond, and Jacobs posted a photo of a ticking clock.

“We already have close to $50K in pledges and a corporate title sponsor! C’mon, @GovTimWalz, let’s raise some money for a good cause,” he continued.

