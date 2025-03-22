Adam Devine compares AEW to WWE

Adam Devine enthusiastically compared AEW to WWE, expressing a strong preference for AEW’s intensity and unpredictability. He described AEW as feeling like “the WCW in the late 90s,” emphasizing that it was “way more raw” than WWE. He highlighted a particularly brutal cage match, recalling, “People were bleeding all over the place. Real blood. I’m sitting ringside. Blood is back. It was crazy.” He was amazed by the extreme spots, saying, “They were pouring thumbtacks all over the ring. From the very top of the cage, they were backflipping guys into the thumbtacks.” He confirmed the authenticity of the violence, noting, “Then you go to the back, they were real thumbtacks. He was still picking them out of himself. ‘One is stuck in my heel. I can’t get it out.'”

Devine admitted he hadn’t expected to enjoy such brutality but found himself enthralled: “I didn’t think I would have a thirst for it, but now I do. It was awesome. It was crazy.” He continued to highlight the sheer violence of AEW, referencing the Toni Storm vs. Mariah May match as “a bloodbath” and describing the men’s cage match where they were “attacking each other with a screwdriver.” He was shocked by the realism, initially assuming the screwdriver was rubber, only to realize otherwise when “they stick it in the turnbuckle and it just sticks into it.”

Despite the carnage, Devine found the experience incredibly fun and praised AEW’s owner, Tony Khan, saying, “Everyone was really nice. Tony Khan, the guy who owns it, is whose box I was for the Super Bowl. We went out that night and partied. He’s this totally nice guy who owns AEW. It was fun. It was a blast.” His overall impression of AEW was one of exhilaration, emphasizing its raw and unfiltered nature compared to WWE.

Source: This Is Important

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

