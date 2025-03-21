WWE SmackDown returns live this afternoon at 3/2c from Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, airing live internationally on Netflix and in its’ normal time slot tonight at 8/7c on USA Network.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is appearances by Roman Reigns, CM Punk & Seth Rollins, Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman, Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven and more.

The following are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, March 21, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-11pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 3/21/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together” kicks things off as always. After it wraps up, we shoot inside the building in Bologna, Italy, where Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show.

Randy Orton & Kevin Owens Kicks Things Off

The theme for Randy Orton hits and the crowd goes bonkers. A side graphic airs displaying the many titles and accomplishments in the legendary WWE career of “The Viper” as he makes his way towards the ring. The Italy crowd is loudly singing along with the voices in Orton’s head.

We get a look back at Orton’s match against Carmelo Hayes last week, with Kevin Owens getting involved post-match only to run off. Back in the ring, Orton has entered as he poses for the crowd, who are still singing along to his theme.

Orton’s music finally fades out, leading to a “Randy” chant as Orton raises the microphone to speak…only for the music of Kevin Owens to cut him off, the crowd booing as Owens steps out to the stage with a mic of his own. He knows what Randy wants to do but hear him out.

The crowd gets on Owens’ case here. Kevin admits that what he did to Orton was wrong. He says Cody and Sami got what they deserved, but not Randy. Kevin says that Orton should know what it’s like to let his anger make him do stupid things, before saying he can forgive Randy for picking Cody’s side if Orton can forgive him for the Piledriver.

Speaking of leaving things in the past, Kevin says he pulled Melo away from a punt from Orton to keep him from getting back to that place. Owens offers an idea to Orton for the pair to go after the tag titles at WrestleMania, before telling the crowd to shut up.

He lets Orton mull it over, with the Viper saying he should leave this ring and beat up Owens before appreciating that Kevin could admit he was wrong. He thinks it over for a second before telling Owens to take his half-hearted apology and shove it.

Orton runs down Owens some more before offering a match idea of his own, a chance for Randy to face Kevin at WrestleMania and kick his head clean off his shoulders. Orton’s music hits as we get a look back at Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest last week, with Drew promising to make Priest’s life a living hell.

Damian Priest & Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre & Shinsuke Nakamura

As McIntyre heads to the ring, Priest runs out of the ring and attacks him. Nakamura comes out to help McIntyre. Jimmy Uso jumps out of the ring and flattens both McIntyre and Nakamura.

We get the bell, and Uso starts with kicks and punches on McIntyre. Uso chops McIntyre and runs at him, McIntyre catches him and suplexes Uso to the mat. McIntyre chokes out Uso and then slingshots him in the ropes.

Nakamura tags himself in and trips Uso and pulls him out of the ring and then kicks him onto the announce table and we cut to commercial.

When the show returns, Jimmy gets a Samoan Drop on McIntyre, who crawls over for a tag to Shinsuke…only for Uso to fend him off long enough for the hot tag to Priest! Damian keeps Drew off the apron before laying into Nakamura with an attack off the ropes.

Priest grabs Nakamura by the wrist before going Old School, only for Shinsuke to fight back and go for a Kinshasa–NO! Clothesline by Priest, and Drew immediately gets involved before Jimmy sends him out of the ring with a superkick.

Back in the ring, Priest takes Nakamura down hard with South of Heaven for the victory. Drew is having none of it, blindsiding Priest after the match before attacking him on the canvas. Priest tries to fight back, but is sent to the ropes by McIntyre who sets up for a Claymore to the approval of the crowd.

Winners: Damian Priest & Jimmy Uso

Backstage: Braun Strowman & LA Knight

Backstage, Braun Strowman is pumping himself up (no, not like that) for his match against Jacob Fatu when LA Knight talks to him about keeping an eye out due to the numbers game Fatu and his pals like to play.

Strowman lets the United States Champion know that Nick Aldis has stated whoever wins between Braun and Fatu will get a shot at the belt. LA Knight acknowledges this by saying “Yeah” before walking off.

Tiffany Stratton & Charlotte Flair Talk WrestleMania 41

We get a look back at the brawl between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair last week, with both women getting ready for a split-screen interview up next. The show heads to another commercial break on that note.

Some more shots of beautiful Bologna before we head to our interview with Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton. The champ is interrupted by the Queen, who pokes fun at Stratton for her path to the title and addresses everyone in the division being compared to her.

Tiffany talks about Charlotte being her biggest supporter, with Flair stating she wasn’t going to let someone else take her spot as the top face. Tiffany makes a claim that Charlotte “finds the hottest thing going and puts water on it” before stating she will take Flair’s throne at WrestleMania, and things wrap up there.

Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman

At ringside, Jacob Fatu makes his way out for his match against Braun Strowman. As he does, the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, The Big S.O.B. makes his way out, the bell sounds and the two big men circle the mat before Strowman sends Fatu to the corner.

He lays in some heavy offense until Jacob turns it around with some shoulder charges. He backs away to rush at Strowman, who takes him down with a clothesline. Fatu gets to the corner, driving a boot to the face of Braun…who responds by sending the Samoan Werewolf to the outside. He quickly brings Fatu back into the ring.

He follows that up with a hammer throw sending Jacob hard into the corner as the crowd chants. Jacob escapes to the outside as Braun looks for the train attack…only to be sent into the announce table by Fatu. Jacob continues the attack but is soon sent into the ring steps by Strowman, who rolls into the ring to “conduct” the song chant still ringing throughout the crowd.

Braun leaves the ring to bring Jacob back in, but Fatu fights back and drops him to the mat with a dropkick to the knee before following up with a clothesline off the ropes. Jacob goes to work on the head and neck of Strowman to a chant of “Olé, olé olé olé…Fatu, Fatu” before Strowman finally starts to break free of the hold.

Strowman fights back from here, until he gets dropped to the mat by Jacob who follows up with a running senton. Braun crawls to the corner and gets caught with a running hip attack by Fatu, who sets up for something else before getting taken down by Strowman.

Both men are back up now, with Strowman laying into Fatu before sending him to the canvas with a thumb strike…but Fatu rolls out of the ring. This gives Braun an opening to land the Express this time around, nearly launching Fatu over the announce table.

He brings Fatu back into the ring, and looks to have the match won when Tama Tonga rushes down to the apron. This is followed by Solo Sikoa running in, and the beatdown on Braun leads to the ref calling for the bell. Fatu looks less than pleased for a moment, until LA Knight makes his way down for the save.

Winner via DQ: Braun Strowman

Backstage With Liv Morgan & Jacob Fatu

Backstage, we hear from Liv Morgan ahead of her match against Jade Cargill later tonight, before heading back to ringside as Piper Niven makes her way out accompanied by Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre as she takes on Zelina Vega up next.

The show heads to another commercial break on that note. When we return, we head backstage where Jacob Fatu is absolutely irate as he slams and throws stuff around, definitely angry at what went down as he tells Solo that his business is no one’s but his own before storming off.

Piper Niven vs. Zelina Vega

The match starts off somewhat slow as the two trade some strikes, with Niven taking Zelina to the mat as the quiet crowd starts chanting for Vega. The chant changes to “we want Chelsea” as Vega turns things around, catching Niven with a sleeper hold until Piper sends her back down.

Crowd seemingly in their own little world on the chants now as Niven goes back to work on Zelina…but they come back around as she sends Piper to the corner for some mounted punches. This is stopped when Niven sends her down hard as we get a brief fade to black for a break in the action.

We come back to see Niven continuing to go to work on Vega while the crowd sings a chant. Zelina tries to fight back but is sent down by Niven, as the crowd slowly gets back into this match. Niven continues to lay in some strikes to a “we want Chelsea” chant, before we fade to black for just another moment.

Piper gets a nearfall before Vega rolls away, only to be sent to the corner by the lead of the Secret Hervice. Niven firmly in control as she slams Vega’s head into another tunrbuckle and then slams her against a third turnbuckle for a nearfall

Niven continues the attack with a Million Dollar Dream before Zelina breaks free…only to be dropped hard with a headbutt by Niven! Piper mocks the crowd before going after Vega in the corner.Zelina fights back with a boot to the face, countering out of a press slam for a choke hold on Niven instead, before Piper slams her into the corner to break the hold.

Zelina catches her with a modified octopus hold, transitioning to a roll up for a nearfall. She scores another close two count on Niven to follow, bringing Piper up to her feet and sending her to the corner for a running Meteora. She gets on the turnbuckle and lands a leaping Meteora, but it’s only good for a nearfall as Niven kicks out.

Vega starts to build up momentum as the crowd gets louder, especially when she knocks Chelsea Green off the apron for trying to get involved. She then sends Alba Fyre away after hitting a 619 on Niven…but she gets laid out with a spear as Piper picks up the win.

The crowd goes almost deathly quiet once again as the Secret Hervice and the Women’s United States Champion celebrate Piper’s victory. We get a look at the situation growing between Cody Rhodes and John Cena before going to break.

Winner: Piper Niven

Liv Morgan vs. Jade Cargill

The show returns to the commentary team addressing the big summer tour of Europe including a Raw and Smackdown in the bunch, before we get a look back at Cena’s promo from Raw this past Monday, along with the response from Cody Rhodes.

We are reminded of the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line between them, as well as Randy Orton taking on Kevin Owens at WrestleMania. Backstage, Jade Cargill promises to take down Liv Morgan tonight before looking ahead to Naomi for what she did.

We head to ringside for our next match before going to break. The show heads to another commercial, and when we return, we get another mysterious vignette with “4” before going back to ringside for our next match. Liv Morgan heads down the ramp first, accompanied by Raquel Rodriguez as we get a peek at a “Liv-a Lisa” (Mona Lisa) sign in the crowd.

Jade Cargill enters next, making her in-ring return. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our next match of the evening.

