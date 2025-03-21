The WWE 2K25 Video Game Launches

The WWE 2K25 Video Game Launches

Wrestling fans who love playing video games will no doubt want to check out WWE 2K25, the most exciting new wrestling game to come out this year. It’s a hotly anticipated, action-packed title that’s sure to go down well with players, including those who are familiar with the WWE 24 series and those new to it.

The great sport of wrestling attracts all sorts of people. Some practise it, some simply spectate and some go so far as to place bets on it. When it comes to online betting Canada, wrestling is quite a popular sport for people to place wagers on. Many people also enjoy experiencing the world of wrestling in another way, and that’s by playing wrestling-themed video games such as WWE 2K25.

What WWE 2K25 Has to Offer

WWE 2K25 features the largest ever roster of characters for a WWE 2K game, with more than 300 current Hall of Famers, Legends and Superstars in the game. As with previous titles, the line-up of characters has been designed to reflect WWE's current players. Many characters from WWE 2K24 return and some have been replaced by new faces, including:

● Bloodline

● Ethan Page

● Sol Ruca

● 3-Minute Warning

A new feature that players are sure to be excited about is The Island. Available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game, The Island takes players beyond the wrestling ring and gives them thrilling new arenas to fight in, along with all sorts of challenges and live events to take part in.

Another feature that’s debuting with WWE 2K25 is intergender wrestling, which means that matches don’t have to be male vs male or female vs female. Men and women can take each other on for the first time in the series’ history.

There’s also the MyRISE storyline that comes with unlockable arenas and characters, a number of new brawl environments and more. Some of the most popular features from previous games that are returning include Universe Promos and chain wrestling.

WWE 2K25 certainly has a lot going for it and seems to have more than enough features and content to keep gaming fans satisfied.

Key Information about WWE 2K25

A total of 25 main series video games themed to WWE have been released, starting in 2000. The first three titles were branded as WWF Smackdown! and came out before WWF had to change its name to the current WWE owing to a trademark dispute with the World Wildlife Fund.

All games since the fourth have featured ‘WWE’ in their name. WWE 2K25 is the eleventh instalment to have the ‘WWE 2K’ title and is the successor to the previous game, WWE 2K24. It’s compatible with the following consoles and operating systems:

● PlayStation 5

● PlayStation 4

● Xbox Series X/S

● Xbox One

● PC

The single-player and multiplayer game was developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K Games. It had two release dates: 7 March saw the release of its ‘Bloodline’ and ‘Deadman’ special editions, while 14 March was when the standard and deluxe editions (with Roman Reigns on the cover) came out.

The two editions that were released early included early access (now expired) along with bonus characters and more. The ‘Bloodline’ edition also came with some cosmetic items to use on the game’s Island location for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

How Has WWE 2K25 Been Received So Far?

Want to know what other people make of the game? At the time of writing, WWE 2K25 has a critics’ score of 81 from 31 reviews on Metacritic, which is classed as ‘Generally Favorable’. As for the players’ score, this currently sits at 5.7 from 31 reviews, which is ‘Mixed or Average’.

Bear in mind that it’s still early days and that both of these scores, especially the players’ score, could rise in the next few months. The game’s only been out a matter of days, so there will likely be many more reviews and ratings to come.

Having said that, the reviews look good so far and indicate that WWE 2K25 is by any estimation a solid addition to the WWE 2K series. You don’t need to have played any previous instalments to enjoy WWE 2K25. If you want to play this game, you should easily find it in your console’s games store ready to download.

