The O2 Arena in London opens WWE/UFC store ahead of live events

The O2 Arena in London has opened a WWE and UFC store opposite entrance E and will be open from today till March 31 with opening hours of 10AM to 8PM every day.

The store is to support the upcoming three events from TKO Group, starting with UFC Fight Night on Saturday, March 22, WWE Smackdown on March 28, and WWE Raw on March 31.

It is set up similar to what WWE usually do when they do Superstores at different cities during premium live events, especially those held internationally.

None of the three shows are sold out, although the UFC show is the one with the most sold tickets. Smackdown’s cheapest ticket is currently at £141 while that of Raw is £198.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

