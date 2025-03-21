Swerve Strickland vs. Kenny King, possible Mercedes vs. Athena match, viewership for Dynamite
– According to Fightful Select, Athena and Mercedes Monè possibly could face off in a match at AEW Dynasty on Sunday, April 6th.
– This weekend:
THIS SUNDAY on @Triller_TV+!
@swerveconfident
VS@KennyKingPb2
FSW Mecca X: BEYnefit for Bey
This Sunday, March 23, 5PM@SilvertonCasino | #LasVegas
Ticket + Streaming links in our bio! pic.twitter.com/26gQW4MBSX
— (@FSWVegas) March 21, 2025
– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night averaged 658,000 viewers; 0.19 P18-49 rating
Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid