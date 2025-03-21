Swerve Strickland vs. Kenny King, possible Mercedes vs. Athena match, viewership for Dynamite

– According to Fightful Select, Athena and Mercedes Monè possibly could face off in a match at AEW Dynasty on Sunday, April 6th.

– This weekend:

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night averaged 658,000 viewers; 0.19 P18-49 rating

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

