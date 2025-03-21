Spoilers: Ongoing Smackdown TV taping results

Smackdown is being taped now in Bologna, Italy. Keep checking back for updates.

– Randy Orton kicks off SmackDown, but before he can get a word out Kevin Owens interrupts. Kevin Owen Apologizes to Randy. He says he’s wrong and he can forgive Randy for taking Cody’s side if he can forgive Owens for the piledriver. Randy Orton declines his apology. Randy Orton says at Wrestlemania he will kick KO’s head off his shoulders.

– Damian Priest and Jimmy Uso defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre. After the match Drew attacks Damian. Says he’ll finish him off at Wrestlemania.

– Tiffany tells Charlotte that she’s afraid Tiffany will take her spot. Charlotte says Tiffany is beneath her. The fans are either Wooooooing or Booooooing her. Tiffany says the fans don’t bow to Charlotte anymore. They’re all on Tiffy Time!

Full Segment of Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair on Smackdown Italy. Tiffy Time Destroy Flair on the Promo battle on their way to Wrestle Mania. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/D1JgoAI9IY — Nemexyx On Wrestling (@NemexyxOfficial) March 21, 2025

– Braun Strowman defeated Jacob Fatu by DQ after Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa attack Strowman. Braun Strowman now gets a U.S Championship match next week on SmackDown.

– Liv Morgan talks to Cathy Kelly and is upset with Jade for not clearing Raquel and hers name.

– Jacob Fatu is livid that Solo intervined in his match with Braun.

– Piper Niven defeated Zelina Vega with the help of Chelsea Green and Alba Fire.

