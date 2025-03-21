Smackdown from Italy to air live on Netflix internationally today at 8PM CET

Smackdown will be airing live internationally today from Bologna, Italy, although fans in the United States will have to wait for its usual time slot of 8PM ET on USA Network. Everywhere else, or pretty much most of everywhere else, Smackdown airs on Netflix at 8PM CET / 7PM GMT.

Three matches have been announced including Jade Cargill vs Liv Morgan in Jade’s first match since her return, Braun Strowman vs Jacob Fatu, and Zelina Vega battles Piper Niven.

Plus, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk will all be under one roof as their WrestleMania program kicks off.

The Unipol Arena is pretty much sold out with only a few tickets left starting from €172.50.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

