Opinion: AEW should prevent Sting from inducting Lex Luger in the WWE HOF

Dave Meltzer says if he was AEW, he would not let Sting induct Lex Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame:

“They did that with Billy Gunn. That turned out really well. I wouldn’t do it. The situation’s changed. You can play the good guy all you want, when the other side is always taking cheap shots at you and slapping you around…

“If the thing happened with Billy Gunn and it went differently, maybe I would, but probably not. Not in this day and age.

“If Lex Luger went into the Hall of Fame in Waterloo, Iowa then I would have absolutely no problem. Absolutely none. When it’s the WWE Hall of Fame on a WWE broadcast, you can look at it like (doing Luger a favor rather than WWE), but that’s the weakness they’re counting on.

“How many guys from WWE under contract were allowed to do Sting’s retirement show? Zero. So why should you reciprocate? If Lex Luger wasn’t allowed to do Sting’s show? That’s my argument.

“I do not see any reason why Tony should be cooperative other than if it’s a business deal and they make a business deal. If they wanna go in there and make a business deal and say, you know, ‘We’ll plug All In during our show’, maybe I’d consider it at that point.”

(source: Wrestling Observer Radio)

