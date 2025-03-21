NXT Live Results / Melbourne, Fl / Fri Mar 21, 2025

The Complete Results from the Melbourne Auditorium:

Sol Ruca and Zaria defeat Chantel Monroe and Layla Diggs

Charlie Dempsey defeats Drake Morreaux

Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley defeat Wren Sinclair and Kali Armstrong

Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe defeat Uriah Connors and Andre Chase

Jaida Parker defeats Kendal Grey

NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeat The No Quarter Catch Crew: Tavion Heights and Myles Borne

Intermission

Wes Lee defeats the returning Edris Enofe

NXT Heritage Cup Champions Lexis King defeats Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo (with Adrianna Rizzo)

(NXT Women’s Champion and NXT N.A. Champion) Stephanie Vaquer / Lola Vice / Kelani Jordan defeat Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley / Jazmyn Nyx / Jacey Jayne

Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi defeats Brooks Jensen

