NXT Live Results / Melbourne, Fl / Fri Mar 21, 2025
The Complete Results from the Melbourne Auditorium:
Sol Ruca and Zaria defeat Chantel Monroe and Layla Diggs
Charlie Dempsey defeats Drake Morreaux
Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley defeat Wren Sinclair and Kali Armstrong
Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe defeat Uriah Connors and Andre Chase
Jaida Parker defeats Kendal Grey
NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeat The No Quarter Catch Crew: Tavion Heights and Myles Borne
Intermission
Wes Lee defeats the returning Edris Enofe
NXT Heritage Cup Champions Lexis King defeats Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo (with Adrianna Rizzo)
(NXT Women’s Champion and NXT N.A. Champion) Stephanie Vaquer / Lola Vice / Kelani Jordan defeat Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley / Jazmyn Nyx / Jacey Jayne
Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi defeats Brooks Jensen
Thanks to @carnesgreg58 and @WerleyBri in Attendance
