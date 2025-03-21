LA Knight and Karrion Kross notes

– While speaking to SHAK Wrestling, LA Knight was asked if he should have won the U.S. Title sooner, especially when Roman Reigns was champion and not on TV much. The interviewer suggested that it was a great chance for him to be the face of SmackDown. LA Knight said people could argue about the timing, and no one really knows the perfect moment for things to happen. He admitted that the title win should have happened earlier, but also made it clear that timing in wrestling is unpredictable. In the end, Knight accepted the situation for what it was.

– Just announced:

