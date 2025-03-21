Bryan Danielson asked if he’ll wrestle again, Zayda Steel vs. Kylie Rae, Gresham is headed to LA

– The first match of the #WWE ID Championship tournament has been announced to be Zayda Steel vs. Kylie Rae on GCW’s event in Las Vegas on April 16.

BREAKING….@ZaydaSteel was the 1st WWE ID prospect announced. Now she's in the first announced WWE ID Championship Tournament opening round match!@ZaydaSteel vs. @IamKylieRae is set for @GCWrestling_ in Las Vegas on April 16th.#WWEIDTitle Info https://t.co/ZDSoEoZNqb — WWE ID (@WWEID) March 21, 2025

– Bryan Danielson health update

“It’s 50/50 if I will ever wrestle again”

Bryan told Sean Ross Sapp that if it means he can’t wrestle again, but avoid neck surgery he would do so. He went on to say how his spine has been affected after his last neck surgery and does not want that again.

– Jonathan Gresham is headed to LA:

*LOS ANGELES UPDATE* Just Signed: JONATHAN GRESHAM returns to GCW on 5/3 in LA! Plus:

Effy

Mance Warner

Masha Slamovich

Atticus Cogar

Maki Itoh

Miyu Yamashita

Subculture

+more Tix:https://t.co/KR9KxUhfZL Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV+

Sat 5/3 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/9z8GHcuDRP — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 20, 2025

