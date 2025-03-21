Bryan Danielson asked if he’ll wrestle again, Zayda Steel vs. Kylie Rae, Gresham is headed to LA

Mar 21, 2025 - by staff

– The first match of the #WWE ID Championship tournament has been announced to be Zayda Steel vs. Kylie Rae on GCW’s event in Las Vegas on April 16.

Bryan Danielson health update

“It’s 50/50 if I will ever wrestle again”

Bryan told Sean Ross Sapp that if it means he can’t wrestle again, but avoid neck surgery he would do so. He went on to say how his spine has been affected after his last neck surgery and does not want that again.

Jonathan Gresham is headed to LA:

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Scarlett Bordeaux

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal