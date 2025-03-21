Bischoff says Khan’s comments for Ted Turner were disrespectful, notes on the Slammy Awards

– Eric Bischoff (via 83 Weeks) feels that Tony Khan’s comments for Ted Turner were disrespectful.

Tony Khan’s comments for Ted Turner really disappointed me, and it had nothing to do with me, it was just so disrespectful of someone who I have so much respect for and everybody that’s in the industry today should be thankful and grateful for what Ted Turner contributed to the business. For him to come out and say that about Ted on the network that Ted Turner built from scratch, at a time when everybody thought Ted Turner was nuts, it made me lose any respect.

– Voting is now open for the 2025 WWE Slammy Awards! The fan-voted awards will be streamed live from WWE World at WrestleMania on April 20 via WWE’s social platforms. Fans can vote for their favorite Superstars, matches, and moments of the past year.

The Slammy Awards’ ‘2025 Breakout Superstar of the Year’ nominees have now been announced:

• Bron Breakker

• Lyra Valkyria

• Penta

• Oba Femi

• Giulia

• Tiffany Stratton

• Jacob Fatu

• Chelsea Green

• Stephanie Vaquer

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

