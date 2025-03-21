Alberto El Patron addresses his suspension, WWE fans create the Mona Liva (photo)

– Alberto El Patron addressed his suspension, placing the blame on the Tijuana Wrestling Commission. He compared the situation to a past incident, stating, “As it happened when we lose my dear friend Pedro, The Tijuana Commission washed their hands, blaming someone else for what happened to divert the attention.” He accused the commission of negligence, saying, “They failed due to not having an ambulance, physician, stretcher, among other things.”

El Patron further claimed that the commission was now using him as a scapegoat: “Today, they do the same thing, but with me to divert the attention that, a woman and myself ended up physically injured after being attacked by a bunch of misfits.”

(Source: Sportskeeda)

– WWE Fans in Italy have created the MONA LIVA

