Spoilers: Slam Dunk Saturday & Sunday Episodes of AEW Collision

You can check out the complete **SPOILERS** for this Saturday and Sunday night’s episodes of AEW Collision below:

AEW Collision Spoilers – Slam Dunk Saturday:

* In a Max Caster Open Challenge, HOOK defeated Max Caster with The Redrum.

* AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia battled Adam Cole to a 20 minute draw.

* Julia Hart pinned Queen Aminata.

* The Murder Machines & Konosuke Takeshita defeated Powerhouse Hobbs & Mark Briscoe & Rocky Romero.

AEW Collision Spoilers – Slam Dunk Sunday:

* AEW Trios Champions Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta & PAC defeated Top Flight & AR Fox. Lio Rush and Action Andretti attacked Top Flight after.

* Bandido pinned Johnny TV. Bandido called out Chris Jericho and The Learning Tree. Jericho came out and cut a promo on him while wearing Gravity’s mask. This led to Bandido brawling with them and escaping with the mask, retrieving it for his brother.

* Harley Cameron defeated Aminah Belmont.

* Hologram & Komander defeated Dralistico & Beast Mortos.

