Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results

In addition to the AEW Slam Dunk Saturday and AEW Slam Dunk Sunday taping, content was filmed in Omaha, Nebraska on Wednesday night for a future episode of ROH On HonorClub.

Featured below are spoilers for the segment included in the March 19 taping.

– The Outrunners with the Omaha Mavericks Bull mascot put over how the Mavericks were going to win in the NCAA Tournament Thursday night.

– The Infantry came out, ran down the team and Omaha. The Outrunners grabbed trash cans, hit The Infantry and sent them backstage. The Outrunners elbow dropped on a trash can and clapped and cheered with The Bull.

ROH airs on HonorClub every Thursday night at 7/6c.

(source: F4WOnline.com)

