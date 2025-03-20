Seth Rollins to guest host Good Morning Football for three days next week

Seth Rollins will be guest hosting the Good Morning Football show on the NFL Network for three days starting on March 24 and ending on March 26.

The former multi-time WWE champion is a Chicago Bears fan and working an NFL show kinda ticks another bucket item.

Speaking to Front Office Sports, Rollins said that he enjoys talking about football and especially the Bears and this was always something he’d been interested in doing. Rollins also said that if time allows, he would love to start a podcast on the Bears and WWE has been supportive of his idea.

His commitment to do these shows for the NFL Network also means that he won’t be on Raw next week when the show comes to Glasgow, Scotland. Rollins will be in Bologna, Italy, tomorrow for Smackdown instead along with CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

