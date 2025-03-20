Rumored name for the WWE hall of fame, Poster for Wrestlemania, Goldberg vs. Cena?

– Official poster for Wrestlemania:

– Bill Goldberg told has Ariel Helwani he would’ve liked to have faced John Cena.

“I never got a chance to get my hand around Cena’s throat. That might have been cool.”

– WWE is discussing the possible induction of Ken Shamrock for the 2025 Hall of Fame, reports PWInsider. It was noted that WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas would be the perfect place as Shamrock currently resides in Nevada, which of course is also the location of UFC’s Headquarters and he’s a UFC Hall of Famer as well.

